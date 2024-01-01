Tawi Atayr

Dhofar

This deep sinkhole (1 million cu metres), known as the Well of Birds, gapes without warning in a corrugated landscape of rock, covered in thicket. A small path leads from the car park to a viewing platform, but the sinkhole is really only accessible with a guide, available from a tour company in Salalah.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Frankincense tree at the Frankincense Museum with a group of geese under the tree. Salalah, Oman

    Al Baleed Archaeological Park

    28.93 MILES

    Well-labelled and atmospherically lit at night, the ancient ruins of Al Baleed belong to the 12th-century trading port of Zafar. Frankincense was shipped…

  • Jebel Samhan Viewpoint

    Jebel Samhan Viewpoint

    9.38 MILES

    The upper plateau of Jebel Samhan suddenly ends in a vertiginous drop more than 1000 meters to the coastal plain below. Barely a ledge interrupts the…

  • Wadi Darbat

    Wadi Darbat

    7.11 MILES

    A popular picnic site during the khareef and a great place to enjoy the jebel in any season, Wadi Darbat is a grassy plateau in the hills marked by Oman's…

  • Sumhuram Archaeological Park

    Sumhuram Archaeological Park

    9.75 MILES

    Looking across one of Dhofar's prettiest bays at peacefully grazing camels and flocks of flamingos, it’s hard to imagine that 2000 years ago Khor Rori was…

  • Ayn Razat

    Ayn Razat

    21.43 MILES

    The most striking of all the springs scattered across the Salalah Plain, Ayn Razat flows copiously from the hillside at all times of year and rolls across…

  • Wadi Darbat Waterfall

    Wadi Darbat Waterfall

    8.89 MILES

    Every few years, steady rains across the jebel result in a torrent of water racing across Wadi Darbat and falling over the edge, 300m to the Salalah Plain…

  • Taqah Castle

    Taqah Castle

    11.74 MILES

    This small but well-preserved castle was built in the 19th century. With a furnished interior, good signage and an accompanying booklet explaining the…

  • Bin Ali's Tomb

    Bin Ali's Tomb

    11.48 MILES

    Housing the remains of Mohammed Bin Ali, a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad, this tiny tomb, with its two distinctive onion domes, marks the old…

