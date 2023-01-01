Identified in 1997, this 90 million cu metre–sinkhole is one of the largest of its kind in the world. Elliptical in shape, it has a depth of 250m and is part of a vast limestone complex deep in the hills above the Salalah Plain. The site is signposted from Tawi Atayr village, and there are obvious paths leading from the car park. That said, the area is best explored through one of the tour companies in Salalah.

En route to the cave, you may pass an occasional low-lying roundhouse belonging to the Jebbali (the indigenous residents of Dhofar's mountains). These are traditionally constructed with sticks and more recently covered with tarpaulins and tyres.