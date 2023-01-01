Bin Ali's Tomb

Housing the remains of Mohammed Bin Ali, a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad, this tiny tomb, with its two distinctive onion domes, marks the old entrance to town. The white-washed building makes a striking contrast against the russet-coloured rock of the headland, making it impossible to miss when driving along the old road to Mirbat. As with most such tombs in Oman, the interior is plain with a simple green cloth covering the holy burial site. A cemetery surrounds the site.