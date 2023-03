Botanists may be surprised to find a small stand of baobab trees gracing the thickets just above the Salalah Plain. These magnificent giants, their trunks sometimes ringed with snails, stand head and shoulders over the more typical Dhofari vegetation and are the only such trees on the Arabian Peninsula. They can be spotted in a tree-filled wadi off the Tawi Atayr–Mirbat road (currently under repair), and there's a viewpoint marking the spot.