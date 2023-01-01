Looking across one of Dhofar's prettiest bays at peacefully grazing camels and flocks of flamingos, it’s hard to imagine that 2000 years ago Khor Rori was a trading post on the frankincense route and one of the most important ports on earth. Today little remains of the city except the painstakingly excavated ruins of Sumhuram Archaeological Park. This fascinating park is part-museum and part–archaeological site, and you can wander around the ruins and watch the archaeologists at work.

Visit the gallery within the site to see some of the 1st century BC to 3rd century AD finds from the site, including some evocative Kursi inscriptions. There are toilets and a small coffee shop inside the grounds, and there's a track down to the beautiful beach.