The most striking of all the springs scattered across the Salalah Plain, Ayn Razat flows copiously from the hillside at all times of year and rolls across the limestone pavement in something close to a permanent river. The water collects in a set of lily ponds, the pink and blue blooms of which attract bright-orange dragonflies, which in turn are watched by kingfishers with beaks of a similar hue. There's a beautiful garden here, popular with picnicking locals.