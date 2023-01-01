Ayn Athum Waterfall

Just before reaching a spring of the same name, a small car park appears on the right-hand side of the road and a paved path disappears mysteriously into the wooded undergrowth. At the end of the path, there's a surprise find: a limestone waterfall (15m) slides down the cliff, forming stalactites and filtering through maidenhair ferns, segmented cacti and various creepers. The waterfall only occurs after heavy rains, but it's a magical spot even when stilled by the season.