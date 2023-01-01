Jebel Samhan Viewpoint

The upper plateau of Jebel Samhan suddenly ends in a vertiginous drop more than 1000 meters to the coastal plain below. Barely a ledge interrupts the vertical cliff, and it seems impossible that there should be any route down from here that didn't involve a rope and crampons. But in fact that is not the case: locals, armed with nothing more than a snake stick and a kettle, have been climbing from plain to jebel for centuries along their own hidden paths.

However, this is definitely not recommended for the casual visitor. Better to sit back from the cliff edge and watch the birds (mainly crows and some large birds of prey) as they tumble over the rim or ride the thermals from plain to cliff top in search of food.