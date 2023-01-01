Taqah Castle

This small but well-preserved castle was built in the 19th century. With a furnished interior, good signage and an accompanying booklet explaining the history of this sardine-producing town, this is one of the better fort museums in Oman. The fort is located in the pretty fishing village of Taqah, which boasts a white-sand beach, a landscaped khor, a fine corniche, another fort on the hill (closed to visitors) and, for some inexplicable reason, a multistorey branch of Bank Dhofar.