Salalah is famous for its plantations of coconuts, papayas and bittersweet, small bananas. Stroll through the plantation roads near the corniche (2km from the town centre), and it's hard to remember Salalah is Oman's second city. For refreshment, stop off at one of the many colourful fruit stands that stay open until late in the evening along As Sultan Qaboos St and enjoy the juice of a king coconut.