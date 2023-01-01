Job’s Tomb

In religious terms, this tomb is probably the most important site in Dhofar. The tomb of Prophet Job, mentioned in the Old Testament and venerated by Muslims, Jews and Christians, is situated on an isolated hilltop overlooking Salalah. Regardless of your religious convictions, the site is a must-see for the beautiful drive, especially during the khareef, and for the view over the Salalah Plain on a clear day. The tomb is around 30km northwest of Salalah.

At the site, a juice stand sells fresh coconut and sugar juice for 500 baisa. A small restaurant below the tomb has wonderful views – and good egg roll-ups. The tomb is easy to find: follow the signs along Ittin Rd and turn left at the signpost for An Nabi Ayyub after 22km.