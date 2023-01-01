Oman’s most spectacular bay ends in a set of sheer cliffs that reaches towards the Yemeni border. Immediately below the start of these cliffs the rock pavement is potholed with blowholes that are active year-round, but particularly volatile during the high seas of the khareef. A path has been paved around these petulant vents allowing for a close encounter with the jets of sea spray; the woofs of water against rock is a memorable part of Mughsail's soundscape.

There is a small coffee shop and clean toilets near the site.