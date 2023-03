A celebrated local beauty spot, this khor (inlet) is often partitioned from the sea by a sandbar that shrinks and grows according to the season. In the summer, water chasing through Wadi Darbat sometimes breaches the bar, dissolving the lagoon back into the sea. After a heavy storm surge, it can take months for the beach to rebuild. As tempting as it looks, swimming here is very dangerous as the waves are powerful and there is a strong undertow.