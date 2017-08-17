Welcome to Ecuador
Postcard-pretty colonial centers, Kichwa villages, Amazonian rainforest and the breathtaking heights of the Andes – a dazzling array of wonders is squeezed into this compact country.
Cultural Splendor
The historic centers of Quito and Cuenca are lined with photogenic plazas, 17th-century churches and monasteries, and beautifully restored mansions. Wandering the cobblestone streets amid architectural treasures from Spanish colonial days is a fine way to delve into the past. Beyond the cities, the Ecuadorian landscape unfolds in all its startling variety. There are Andean villages renowned for their colorful textiles and sprawling markets, Afro-Ecuadorian towns where days end with meals of fresh seafood and memorable sunsets, and remote settlements in the Amazon where shamans still harvest the traditional rainforest medicines of their ancestors.
Andean Adventure
Setting off on a hike in the Andes can seem like stepping into a fairy tale: a patchwork of small villages, gurgling brooks and rolling fields and maybe a condor slowly wheeling overhead. Although the view from the top is sublime, you don’t have to scale a mountain to enjoy the Andes. These verdant landscapes make a fine backdrop for mountain biking, horseback riding or hiking from village to village, sleeping at local guesthouses along the way. Ecuador’s other landscapes offer equally alluring adventures, from surfing tight breaks off the Pacific coast to white-water rafting rivers along the jungle-clad banks of the Oriente.
Wildlife-Watching
The famous Galápagos Islands, with their volcanic, otherworldly landscapes, are a magnet for wildlife lovers. Here, you can get up close and personal with massive lumbering tortoises, scurrying marine iguanas (the world’s only seagoing lizard), doe-eyed sea lions, prancing blue-footed boobies and a host of other unusual species both on land and sea. The Amazon rainforest offers a vastly different wildlife-watching experience. Set out on the rivers and forested trails in search of monkeys, sloths, toucans and river dolphins. Some lodges also have canopy towers offering magnificent views (and a better chance to see birdlife).
Sublime Scenery
After days of Ecuadorian adventures, there are many appealing places where you can go to relax amid awe-inspiring scenery. Head to the highlands to recharge at a historic hacienda, or find Zen-like beauty at a cloud-forest lodge near Mindo. There are peaceful, timeless mountain villages like Vilcabamba and picturesque former gold-mining towns such as Zaruma that offer a perfect antidote to the vertiginous rush of modern-day life. And for a coastal getaway, you'll have plenty of options, from tiny end-of-the-road settlements like Ayampe and Olón to charming towns on the Galápagos, with great beaches and magnificent sunsets.
Quito Arrival Transfers
When you land at Quito's Mariscal Sucre International Airport, your driver will meet you outside the customs area and escort you to your shared minivan. Then, sit back and relax on the drive to your Quito hotel. When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight arrival details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to your driver.
Otavalo Marketplace with Optional Lunch
Depart from Quito through the Pan-American North Highway until arriving to Cayambe, where the passengers will have the opportunity to taste the delicious “Bizcochos de Cayambe”, a type of cracker or bread baked in a clay oven (greatly paired with local cheese or caramel sauce). Afterwards, we will make a brief stop at “Miralago”, to admire a wonderful view of Lago San Pablo, amazing views. The tour then continues to Otavalo where Otavaleños (natives) set up a market in which a bartering manner of shopping is taken place. The market hosts a variety of different handcrafted items. Passengers may choose between staying longer in Otavalo or go to visit to the leather shops at Cotacachi. On the way to Cotacachi, we will visit a traditional workshop of Andean instruments "Ñanda Mañachi" located in Peguche. In Cotacachi you have enough time to visit the village, the shops of leather goods and free time for lunch. Return to Quito picking up passengers in Otavalo.
Quito Departure Transfers
When your time in Quito is over, your professional driver will pick you up at your hotel and take you to the Mariscal Sucre International Airport. You'll travel by shared minivan and enjoy comfortable, reliable and convenient transportation. When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to your driver.
Half Day Quito City Tour
You’ll be picked up at your Quito hotel in the morning to begin your city tour. Take a panoramic drive through the financial neighborhood of Quito and La Mariscal. Take some time to stroll through the colonial streets and visit Independence Plaza, the Presidential Palace and Government's Palace. You’ll also visit several churches including La Basilica Church and San Francisco Church, built in the 17th century. Finally, head to the most famous hill in Quito, Panecillo Mirador, where you'll notice the contrast between colonial and modern Quito.Your guide will provide commentary on the sites you see throughout your tour. Afterward, you’ll be taken back to your hotel.
Cotopaxi Volcano Excursion from Quito
Pick up from your centrally hotel in Quito. It will start at approximately 8 am. Meet your guide and board a vehicle heading south of Quito and towards Cotopaxi National Park. On the way, you will take in the beautiful views of the Andes mountain range and gorgeous natural scenery. Once you get to Cotopaxi Volcano National Park, you will visit the Interpretation Center where you will learn more about the park’s unique biodiversity, and visit the Limpiopungo lagoon. . Take a short hike in the surrounding of Limpiopungo valley and amazing photos!. On the way to the Padre Rivas refuge, If weather permits you will have a walk for about 2 hours up to 16,000 feet (4,800 meters) above sea level.Enjoy of tipical ecuadorian menu lunch at a local hostería (if option selected) and finally return to Quito and be dropped-off at your hotel.
Quito Culinary Tour and Cooking Class
Experience the flavors and culture of Quito on this food tour! Meet your knowledgeable culinary guide and visit a food market to browse for fresh fruits and vegetables. Then, head to one of the oldest bakeries in Quito. See how traditional Ecuadorian quesadillas are made and sample the finished product while learning about Quito's food culture from your guide.Next, travel through backstreets to the southern part of Quito and admire the city’s historical architecture as you make your way to a local Quito home to test out your cooking skills during an Ecuadorian cooking class! Learn how to make authentic tamales and empanadas. Your expert chef will teach you how to perfect these authentic dishes before you get to taste these popular Ecuadorian dishes.