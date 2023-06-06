Cuenca

After Quito, Cuenca is Ecuador’s most important colonial city. But don’t say that to the locals, who insist that their laid-back culture, cleaner streets and more agreeable weather outclass the capital, hands down.

  El Sagrario

    El Sagrario

    Cuenca

    Standing across the park from the new cathedral, the whitewashed El Sagrario is also known as the 'old cathedral.' Construction began in 1557, the year…

  Catedral de la Inmaculada Concepción

    Catedral de la Inmaculada Concepción

    Cuenca

    Also known as the ‘new cathedral,’ construction began on this vast cathedral only in 1885. Its giant domes of sky-blue Czech tile are visible from all…

  Mirador de Turi

    Mirador de Turi

    Cuenca

    For a lovely view of Cuenca, take a taxi ($5) 4km south of town along Avenida Solano to the stark white Church of Turi. The views of Cuenca’s famous,…

  Museo de las Culturas Aborígenes

    Museo de las Culturas Aborígenes

    Cuenca

    This indigenous culture museum has more than 5000 archaeological pieces representing more than 20 pre-Columbian Ecuadorian cultures going back some 15,000…

  Museo del Monasterio de las Conceptas

    Museo del Monasterio de las Conceptas

    Cuenca

    This religious museum in the Convent of the Immaculate Conception, founded in 1599, offers a glimpse into the centuries-old customs of the cloistered nuns…

  Archaeological Park

    Archaeological Park

    Cuenca

    Walk through the extensive ruins of buildings believed to be part the old Incan city of Tomebamba. Thanks to the Spanish conquistadors who carted off most…

  Museo Manuel Agustín Landivar

    Museo Manuel Agustín Landivar

    Cuenca

    At the east end of Calle Larga, this museum has archaeological exhibits and tours of the Ruinas de Todos Santos, which reveal Cañari, Inca and Spanish…

Quilotoa volcano with water-filled caldera.

Beaches

Ultimate Ecuador: plan your perfect adventure

Jan 7, 2016 • 4 min read

