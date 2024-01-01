Museo del Monasterio de las Conceptas

Cuenca

This religious museum in the Convent of the Immaculate Conception, founded in 1599, offers a glimpse into the centuries-old customs of the cloistered nuns who live here. You can’t see the nuns (they’re cloistered, after all) but you can see their primitive bread-making equipment and dioramas of their stark cells, as well as some religious art.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • El Sagrario

    El Sagrario

    0.16 MILES

    Standing across the park from the new cathedral, the whitewashed El Sagrario is also known as the 'old cathedral.' Construction began in 1557, the year…

  • Catedral de la Inmaculada Concepción

    Catedral de la Inmaculada Concepción

    0.24 MILES

    Also known as the ‘new cathedral,’ construction began on this vast cathedral only in 1885. Its giant domes of sky-blue Czech tile are visible from all…

  • Museo de las Culturas Aborígenes

    Museo de las Culturas Aborígenes

    0.19 MILES

    This indigenous culture museum has more than 5000 archaeological pieces representing more than 20 pre-Columbian Ecuadorian cultures going back some 15,000…

  • Parque Nacional Cajas

    Parque Nacional Cajas

    10.38 MILES

    Only 30km west of Cuenca, Parque Nacional Cajas encompasses 2854 sq km of golden moor-like páramo (high-altitude grassland) dotted with hundreds of chilly…

  • Ingapirca

    Ingapirca

    26.26 MILES

    Ecuador’s best-preserved archaeological site, Ingapirca, with its semi-intact temple, grazing llamas and open fields, is definitely worth a stopover if…

  • Mirador de Turi

    Mirador de Turi

    1.65 MILES

    For a lovely view of Cuenca, take a taxi ($5) 4km south of town along Avenida Solano to the stark white Church of Turi. The views of Cuenca’s famous,…

  • Archaeological Park

    Archaeological Park

    0.62 MILES

    Walk through the extensive ruins of buildings believed to be part the old Incan city of Tomebamba. Thanks to the Spanish conquistadors who carted off most…

