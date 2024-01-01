Museo Manuel Agustín Landivar

Cuenca

At the east end of Calle Larga, this museum has archaeological exhibits and tours of the Ruinas de Todos Santos, which reveal Cañari, Inca and Spanish ruins, layered one over the other. If you don’t want a guide, you can also look at them from below on Avenida de Todos Santos.

