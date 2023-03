For a lovely view of Cuenca, take a taxi ($5) 4km south of town along Avenida Solano to the stark white Church of Turi. The views of Cuenca’s famous, romantic skyline are especially pretty at sunset and on November and December evenings, when the city fires up the Christmas lights.

An alternative way to get here is via double-decker city tour bus ($8), departing every half-hour or so from the north side of Parque Calderón.