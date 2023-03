Standing across the park from the new cathedral, the whitewashed El Sagrario is also known as the 'old cathedral.' Construction began in 1557, the year Cuenca was founded, and in 1739 La Condamine’s expedition used its towers as a triangulation point to measure the shape of the earth. It's been deconsecrated and serves as a religious museum and recital hall.

Wander out back to the courtyard for a look at some fascinating historical photographs of colonial Cuenca life.