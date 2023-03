Marking the end of the riverfront is the modern MAAC, a museum of anthropology and archaeology that hosts a superb permanent collection of pre-Colombian pieces and videos showing artistic techniques of early peoples. Changing exhibitions showcase thought-provoking works by contemporary Ecuadorian artists. MAAC also has a modern 350-seat theater for plays, concerts and films.

We went on a Saturday, and despite the advertised hours, the museum was closed. Be prepared.