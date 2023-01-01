Cacau E Mango

Learn how cocoa is produced at this pleasant, rustic 10-hectare farm, run by the friendly and welcoming Lara family. Day trips include a tour of the farm, chocolate-making demonstration, and a farm-to-table meal using fresh homegrown ingredients from the land. Lucky visitors can also try the house hot chocolate or passionfruit ice cream. Pre-booking is essential. The farm is off the highway south of Guayaquil.

The grounds have hammocks for lounging around in, plus mangroves, rice paddy fields and exotic flora – the family grows everything from dragon fruit and avocados to bananas and peppers. They also raise chickens and farm tilapia fish.

Buses towards Machala from Guayaquil (one hour) will stop near here. Ask the driver to stop at the village of El Martillo, where you can get a mototaxi to 'Finca de los Lara'. Alternatively, book a tour with My Trip to Ecuador