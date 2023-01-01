Parque Histórico Guayaquil

Guayaquil

Colonial history meets the animal kingdom at this large site across the Puente Rafael Mendoza Aviles Bridge, east of Río Daule. The park is divided into three ‘zones’: the Endangered Wildlife Zone, which has 45 species of birds, animals and reptiles in a semi-natural habitat; the Urban Architecture Zone, which has a restaurant and showcases the development of early-20th-century architecture in Guayaquil; and the Traditions Zone, which focuses on local traditions, with an emphasis on rural customs, crafts and agriculture.

A taxi from the city costs around $5 to $6, or you can take a Durán-bound bus from Terminal Río Daule. It’s easier to catch the bus back to the city from in front of the large mall on the main road, about a 200m walk from the park.

