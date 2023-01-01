Museo de la Musica Popular Guayaquileña Julio Jaramillo

This small, quaint museum is worth a peek while strolling through this historic area. One part is dedicated to the great singers and songwriters of Ecuador (especially the legendary Julio Jaramillo), with old Victrolas and vintage mandolins among the memorabilia. The other part of the museum is dedicated to beer, ie Pilsener, which once had a brewery nearby.

Don't miss Pilseners on draft (from $4) in the attached cafe. To find the building, head east along Numa Pompilio Llona and into the pedestrianized courtyard.