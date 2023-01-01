One of Guayaquil's most iconic sights is this hillside enclave, which is dotted with brightly painted homes, cafes, bars and souvenir shops. Follow the winding path up the 444 steps to reach the hilltop Fortín del Cerro. Cannons, which were once used to protect Guayaquil from pirates, aim over the parapet toward the river and are still fired today during celebrations.

You can climb the lighthouse for spectacular 360-degree views of the city and its rivers, and stop in a tiny chapel across from it.