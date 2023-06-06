Guayaquil

Overview

Guayaquil is not only the beating commercial heart of Ecuador but a vibrant sprawling city, growing ever more confident. A half-dozen high-rises give it a big-city profile, and several hillsides are engulfed by colorful favelas, but it’s the Río Guayas’ malecón (the riverfront town square) that defines the city’s identity.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Plaza Lagos

    Plaza Lagos

    Guayaquil

    One of Guayaquil's most charming and upscale settings for a bite or a drink is Plaza Lagos, a handsomely designed complex of restaurants, designer…

  • Cathedral & Seminario Park

    Cathedral & Seminario Park

    Guayaquil

    On the west side of Seminario Park is a cathedral originally built in 1547 as a wooden building – however, like much of Guayaquil, it was destroyed by…

  • Malecón 2000

    Malecón 2000

    Guayaquil

    One of the most extensive urban-renewal projects in South America, Malecón 2000 is made up of monuments, playgrounds, sculptures, gardens and river views…

  • Parque Histórico Guayaquil

    Parque Histórico Guayaquil

    Guayaquil

    Colonial history meets the animal kingdom at this large site across the Puente Rafael Mendoza Aviles Bridge, east of Río Daule. The park is divided into…

  • Malecón El Salado

    Malecón El Salado

    Guayaquil

    Like it's better known-brother Malecón 2000, Malecón El Salado is another attractive waterfront renewal project that's popular with residents. There are…

  • Numa Pompilio Llona

    Numa Pompilio Llona

    Guayaquil

    This historic street, named after the well-known guayaquileño poet (1832–1907), begins at the northern end of the malecón, to the right of the stairs that…

  • Cerro Santa Ana

    Cerro Santa Ana

    Guayaquil

    One of Guayaquil's most iconic sights is this hillside enclave, which is dotted with brightly painted homes, cafes, bars and souvenir shops. Follow the…

