Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Guayaquil is not only the beating commercial heart of Ecuador but a vibrant sprawling city, growing ever more confident. A half-dozen high-rises give it a big-city profile, and several hillsides are engulfed by colorful favelas, but it’s the Río Guayas’ malecón (the riverfront town square) that defines the city’s identity.
Museo Antropológico y de Arte Contemporáneo
Guayaquil
Marking the end of the riverfront is the modern MAAC, a museum of anthropology and archaeology that hosts a superb permanent collection of pre-Colombian…
Guayaquil
One of Guayaquil's most charming and upscale settings for a bite or a drink is Plaza Lagos, a handsomely designed complex of restaurants, designer…
Guayaquil
On the west side of Seminario Park is a cathedral originally built in 1547 as a wooden building – however, like much of Guayaquil, it was destroyed by…
Guayaquil
One of the most extensive urban-renewal projects in South America, Malecón 2000 is made up of monuments, playgrounds, sculptures, gardens and river views…
Guayaquil
Colonial history meets the animal kingdom at this large site across the Puente Rafael Mendoza Aviles Bridge, east of Río Daule. The park is divided into…
Guayaquil
Like it's better known-brother Malecón 2000, Malecón El Salado is another attractive waterfront renewal project that's popular with residents. There are…
Guayaquil
This historic street, named after the well-known guayaquileño poet (1832–1907), begins at the northern end of the malecón, to the right of the stairs that…
Guayaquil
One of Guayaquil's most iconic sights is this hillside enclave, which is dotted with brightly painted homes, cafes, bars and souvenir shops. Follow the…
Get to the heart of Guayaquil with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
South America $29.99
in partnership with getyourguide