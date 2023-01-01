Numa Pompilio Llona

This historic street, named after the well-known guayaquileño poet (1832–1907), begins at the northern end of the malecón, to the right of the stairs that head up the hill called Cerro Santa Ana. The narrow, winding street has several unobtrusive plaques set into the walls of some of its houses, indicating the simple residences of past presidents. The colonial wooden architecture has been allowed to age elegantly, albeit with a gloss of paint.

Several artists live in the area, and there are art galleries and craft shops scattered along the lane.

Keep going along the street and it eventually meets back up with the river, with a pleasant paved walkway skirting along its edge.