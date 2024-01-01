Behind the open-air Teatro Bogotá is the oldest church in Guayaquil. Founded in 1548 and restored in 1938, it’s worth a look.
Iglesia de Santo Domingo
Guayaquil
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Museo Antropológico y de Arte Contemporáneo
0.21 MILES
Marking the end of the riverfront is the modern MAAC, a museum of anthropology and archaeology that hosts a superb permanent collection of pre-Colombian…
23.68 MILES
Learn how cocoa is produced at this pleasant, rustic 10-hectare farm, run by the friendly and welcoming Lara family. Day trips include a tour of the farm,…
0.7 MILES
One of the most extensive urban-renewal projects in South America, Malecón 2000 is made up of monuments, playgrounds, sculptures, gardens and river views…
0.17 MILES
One of Guayaquil's most iconic sights is this hillside enclave, which is dotted with brightly painted homes, cafes, bars and souvenir shops. Follow the…
5.82 MILES
One of Guayaquil's most charming and upscale settings for a bite or a drink is Plaza Lagos, a handsomely designed complex of restaurants, designer…
2.97 MILES
Colonial history meets the animal kingdom at this large site across the Puente Rafael Mendoza Aviles Bridge, east of Río Daule. The park is divided into…
Reserva Ecológica Manglares Churute
23.9 MILES
This 50,000 hectare national reserve protects an area of mangroves that serve as an important and unique habitat for many species. Visitors can hire a…
0.17 MILES
This historic street, named after the well-known guayaquileño poet (1832–1907), begins at the northern end of the malecón, to the right of the stairs that…
Nearby Guayaquil attractions
0.15 MILES
This tiny church sits atop Cerro Santa Ana. It's worth climbing up here for the magnificent views.
0.17 MILES
This historic street, named after the well-known guayaquileño poet (1832–1907), begins at the northern end of the malecón, to the right of the stairs that…
0.17 MILES
One of Guayaquil's most iconic sights is this hillside enclave, which is dotted with brightly painted homes, cafes, bars and souvenir shops. Follow the…
0.18 MILES
You can climb the spiral staircase inside the lighthouse for spectacular 360-degree views of the city and its rivers. It's 444 taxing steps up through…
0.18 MILES
This hilltop fort played a critical role in defending the city against pirate attacks during Guayaquil's early days. The cannons are sometimes fired…
6. Museo Antropológico y de Arte Contemporáneo
0.21 MILES
Marking the end of the riverfront is the modern MAAC, a museum of anthropology and archaeology that hosts a superb permanent collection of pre-Colombian…
7. Museo de la Musica Popular Guayaquileña Julio Jaramillo
0.25 MILES
This small, quaint museum is worth a peek while strolling through this historic area. One part is dedicated to the great singers and songwriters of…
8. Museo de los Equipos del Astillero
0.26 MILES
A photo- and trophy-filled tribute to Guayaquil's great rival soccer teams, Barcelona and Emelec, this museum is divided neatly into two colors: the…