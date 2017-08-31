Welcome to Seville
But while history reverberates all around, Seville is as much about the here and now as the past. It’s about eating tapas in a crowded bar or seeing out the end of the day over a drink on a buzzing plaza. The sevillanos have long since mastered the art of celebrating and the city’s great annual festivals, notably the Semana Santa and Feria de Abril, are among Spain’s most heartfelt.
Top experiences in Seville
You’ll be picked up from our Seville hotel in the morning and driven by air-conditioned coach along the route taken by Washington Irving, author of Tales of the Alhambra. Along the way, admire the stunning Andalusian landscape. Arrive in Granada and take a guided walking tour of UNESCO World Heritage-listed Alhambra Palace. With your skip-the-line ticket, enjoy fast-track access to Generalife Gardens, Nasrid Palace, the Alcazaba fortress and Palace of Charles V, and explore numerous courtyards filled with beautiful flowers, fountains and pavilions and fortresses featuring Moorish architecture. After your tour, hop back on the coach and head to the city center to enjoy lunch. Then, you can choose to take an optional walk through the stunning Albaicin quarter to soak in the magical atmosphere of the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Along its narrow, winding cobblestone streets, find beautiful white-washed buildings, quaint shops and restaurants and scenic gardens, as well as spectacular views of Granada and Alhambra Palace. You'll then be taken back to your hotel.
Visit Seville’s premier flamenco joint, Tablao El Arenal, in the historic El Arenal neighborhood where many of the city’s cultural attractions are located. Founded in 1975, the establishment is renowned throughout town as the best place to see an authentic Andalusian flamenco show, having built an impressive reputation from its owner’s expertise – the locally famed bailor (flamenco dancer) Curro Vélez.Choose between three different packages for your evening of flamenco at Tablao El Arenal: show with a drink, show with tapas or show with a 3-course dinner (please see below for a sample menu). Head inside the bar, and then sit down to enjoy the show! During the 2-hour performance, watch up to 15 of Seville’s best bailors dance an intense flamenco, exuding their passion for this flamboyant form of art. Expressing Spanish gypsy culture through spellbinding choreography, the flamenco is performed to music from the venue’s guitar players and singers. Clap along and soak up the atmosphere inside this legendary flamenco haven.Sample Menu:Tapas:• Iberico selection: locally cured hams and pork, served with regional cheeses and olive oil• 3 hot tapas plates (dishes change daily)• Dessert3-Course Dinner:• Aperitif• Cordobesa salad (serrano ham and tomato)• Salmon stuffed with Gorgonzola cheese• Profiteroles (choux pastry brushed with melted chocolate and filled with whipped cream)
Day 1: Madrid — Cordoba — Seville (D) Your tour begins with a morning departure from Madrid to Cordoba, as your luxury coach takes you through the legendary countryside depicted in Don Quixote, the Man from La Mancha. After lunch (own expense), take a tour of Cordoba to discover the city’s mix of Jewish and Arab culture. Admire Cordoba’s medieval architecture, with its whitewashed courtyards, alleys and squares. Leaving Cordoba, continue to Seville for dinner and your accommodation. Overnight: Class T: Catalonia Santa Justa or similar Class A: Melia Lebreros in Seville Day 2: Seville (B, D) After breakfast, enjoy a morning tour of the beautiful city of Seville, including the cathedral (from outside), Santa Cruz quarter and Maria Luisa Gardens. Discover the hidden secrets of this lively city built on the banks of the Guadalquivir River, with its rich Arab legacy and colorful local districts such as Triana and La Macarena. Spend the afternoon exploring Seville at your leisure, before returning to your hotel for dinner. In the evening, stroll along the riverside promenade, visit one of the city’s legendary bars or experience the drama and passion of flamenco at a Seville flamenco show (optional extra). Overnight: same as previous night Day 3: Granada — Alhambra — Generalife Gardens (B, D) After breakfast at your hotel, relax on board your luxury coach during the scenic drive along the historic Caliphate road to Granada. In this legendary city renowned for its amazing Moorish architecture, take a guided tour of the World Heritage-listed Alhambra and Generalife Gardens, one of Andalusia's special highlights. In the mosaic-tiled and landscaped gardens of the Alhambra, discover the culture and history of Spain’s Moorish rulers and admire their exotic architectural legacy. After dinner at your hotel, spend the evening at your leisure or watch a Gypsy Zambra flamenco show in Granada’s Gypsy quarter, Sacromonte (optional extra). Please note that entrance to the Alhambra depends on availability. Overnight: Class T: Hotel Los Angeles or Class A: Melia Granada Hotel or similar Day 4: Granada — Toledo — Madrid (B) Following breakfast at your hotel, enjoy a scenic coach ride to the World Heritage-listed imperial city of Toledo. Discover the city’s multicultural layering of Christian, Moorish and Jewish culture, and well-preserved medieval architecture. After lunch (own expense), take a guided walk into the past along Toledo’s cobblestone alleyways and enjoy a tour of the city’s monuments and landmarks. During the tour, hear about the work of baroque artist El Greco in Toledo, and see examples of Toledo’s signature Damasquinado metalwork, delicately etched with gold. Departing Toledo in the afternoon, relax on the return drive to Madrid, where your tour ends.
In Granada, you will take a guided walking tour of Spain's most stunning monument of Moorish culture, the breathtakingly beautiful Alhambra Palace and Generalife Gardens, framed by the stunning backdrop of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Sharing their wealth of knowledge about the history and architecture of the site, your guide will help you delve beneath the beautiful architecture and design to learn the history behind two of the most visited attractions in the world. In the afternoon you will have two hours of free time to explore Granada at your leisure and have lunch (additional cost) before beginning the return trip to Seville at approximately 4pm.Access to the Alhambra is strictly limited to a certain number of visitors each day. For this reason advance bookings are strongly recommended.
Board an air-conditioned coach outside your Seville hotel in the morning for your day trip to Cordoba, located about 1.5 hours away. The capital of the Cordoba province, this intriguing Andalusian city is a captivating mix of Christian, Muslim and Jewish history, culture and architecture, noticeable as soon as you step foot in the historic city center.Following your guide, relish in Cordoba’s architectural wonders and compact cobblestone lanes lined with flowering balconies, old bodegas, boisterous bars and artisan craft shops. Delve into the city’s history, starting in the 10th century, when Cordoba was the world’s most populous city — or so experts think. In the centuries that ensued, the predominately Muslim society became the intellectual center of Europe, noted for its tolerance toward its Christian and Jewish minorities. Today Cordoba is a UNESCO World Heritage site, and its pulsing epicenter remains the second-largest old town in Europe. Visit the Alcázar de los Reyes Cristianos, a medieval palace-fortress of the Christian kings filled with beautiful gardens, fountains and striking architecture. Then enter Cordoba’s most important monument, the Mezquita (aka the Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba), a symbol of the many religious changes the city has undergone over the centuries. Originally a Catholic church, it was converted into an Islamic mosque in the Middle Ages, then back into a church after the Reconquista. With its otherworldly architecture, the Mezquita is considered one of the most accomplished Moorish monuments in the world. Notice the mix of stately Roman columns, Baroque and Renaissance frescoes and Moorish tiles and arches as you stroll the interior.Next, head over to the old Jewish quarter (Juderia), whose streets stretch out like capillaries and emerge onto tucked-away courtyards buzzing with locals enjoying post-siesta tapas. Listen as your guide points out the distinctly Moorish flair to these medieval alleys, reminiscent of the Jews' prosperity under the Caliphate of Cordoba. Here you'll visit the Cordoba Synagogue, one of the few synagogues existing today in Spain, built in 1315 in Mudéjar style.Before leaving Cordoba, walk down the tiny Calleja de las Flores alleyway, one of the most popular streets in the city. Look back to see the Mezquita's tower peaking between the corridor — Cordoba’s most iconic sight. Then hop back in the coach for the 1.5-hour drive back to Seville.
