Plaza de España

Top choice in Parque de María Luisa & South of Centre

Spain Square (Plaza de Espana), Seville, Spain, built on 1928, it is one example of the Regionalism Architecture mixing Renaissance and Moorish styles.

This bombastic plaza, designed by architect Aníbal González in the Parque de María Luisa, was the most extravagant of the building projects completed for the 1929 Exposición Iberoamericana. A vast brick-and-tile confection, it's all very over the top, but it's undeniably impressive with its flamboyant neo-Mudéjar architecture, fountains, and Venetian-style bridges. A series of ceramic tile panels depict maps and historical scenes from each Spanish province.

You can hire row boats to ply the canal that skirts the plaza for €6 (for 35 minutes).

Suggest an Edit