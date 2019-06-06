Plaza de España

This bombastic plaza, designed by architect Aníbal González in the Parque de María Luisa, was the most extravagant of the building projects completed for the 1929 Exposición Iberoamericana. A vast brick-and-tile confection, it's all very over the top, but it's undeniably impressive with its flamboyant neo-Mudéjar architecture, fountains, and Venetian-style bridges. A series of ceramic tile panels depict maps and historical scenes from each Spanish province.

You can hire row boats to ply the canal that skirts the plaza for €6 (for 35 minutes).