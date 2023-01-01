Acuario de Sevilla

Parque de María Luisa & South of Centre

Appropriately situated by the river, close to the Parque de María Luisa, the modern Aquarium (opened in 2014) tells of the Guadalquivir’s importance in history, including Magellan’s historic round-the-world voyage, which departed from Seville in 1519. Family-friendly fishy attractions – over 400 species housed in 31 tanks, with information displayed on LCD screens – include two bullsharks in a 9m-deep tank with tunnel, a nursery with eggs and recently hatched fish, as well as a turtle-breeding program.

