Parque de María Luisa & South of Centre

  Mudejar Pavilion, Parque Maria Luisa, Seville

    Parque de María Luisa

    Parque de María Luisa & South of Centre

    A glorious oasis of green, the 34-hectare Parque de María Luisa is the perfect place to escape the noise and heat of the city, with duck ponds, landscaped…

  Spain Square (Plaza de Espana), Seville, Spain, built on 1928, it is one example of the Regionalism Architecture mixing Renaissance and Moorish styles.

    Plaza de España

    Parque de María Luisa & South of Centre

    This bombastic plaza, designed by architect Aníbal González in the Parque de María Luisa, was the most extravagant of the building projects completed for…

  Seville, Spain. Breakfast tables in the interior courtyard of the historical Hotel Alfonso XIII, a Luxury Collection Hotel.

    Hotel Alfonso XIII

    Parque de María Luisa & South of Centre

    As much a local landmark as an accommodation option, this striking, only-in-Seville hotel – conceived as the most luxurious in Europe when it was built in…

  Antigua Fabrica de Tabacos former factory arcaded patio

    Antigua Fábrica de Tabacos

    Parque de María Luisa & South of Centre

    Now home to the University of Seville, this massive former tobacco factory – workplace of Bizet’s fictional heroine, Carmen – was built in the 18th…

  Archaeological Museum of Seville, Andalusia, Spain

    Museo Arqueológico

    Parque de María Luisa & South of Centre

    Seville's archaeology museum, housed in a grandiose, neo-Renaissance palace at the southern end of the Parque de María Luisa, is a wonderful, oft…

  Museo de Artes y Costumbres Populares museum sign on facade

    Museo de Artes y Costumbres Populares

    Parque de María Luisa & South of Centre

    Boasting an unforgettable setting in the hard-to-miss Pabellón Mudéjar, this low-key museum is dedicated to local arts and traditions. Exhibits include…

  Acuario de Sevilla

    Acuario de Sevilla

    Parque de María Luisa & South of Centre

    Appropriately situated by the river, close to the Parque de María Luisa, the modern Aquarium (opened in 2014) tells of the Guadalquivir’s importance in…

  Museo Casa de la Ciencia

    Museo Casa de la Ciencia

    Parque de María Luisa & South of Centre

    Housed in the Peruvian Pavilion from the 1929 Expo, complete with carved condors and llamas, this excellent, hands-on science museum has several permanent…

