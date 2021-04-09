Shop
Parque de María Luisa & South of Centre
A glorious oasis of green, the 34-hectare Parque de María Luisa is the perfect place to escape the noise and heat of the city, with duck ponds, landscaped…
Parque de María Luisa & South of Centre
This bombastic plaza, designed by architect Aníbal González in the Parque de María Luisa, was the most extravagant of the building projects completed for…
Parque de María Luisa & South of Centre
As much a local landmark as an accommodation option, this striking, only-in-Seville hotel – conceived as the most luxurious in Europe when it was built in…
Parque de María Luisa & South of Centre
Now home to the University of Seville, this massive former tobacco factory – workplace of Bizet’s fictional heroine, Carmen – was built in the 18th…
Parque de María Luisa & South of Centre
Seville's archaeology museum, housed in a grandiose, neo-Renaissance palace at the southern end of the Parque de María Luisa, is a wonderful, oft…
Museo de Artes y Costumbres Populares
Parque de María Luisa & South of Centre
Boasting an unforgettable setting in the hard-to-miss Pabellón Mudéjar, this low-key museum is dedicated to local arts and traditions. Exhibits include…
Parque de María Luisa & South of Centre
Appropriately situated by the river, close to the Parque de María Luisa, the modern Aquarium (opened in 2014) tells of the Guadalquivir’s importance in…
Parque de María Luisa & South of Centre
Housed in the Peruvian Pavilion from the 1929 Expo, complete with carved condors and llamas, this excellent, hands-on science museum has several permanent…
