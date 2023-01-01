Museo Casa de la Ciencia

Housed in the Peruvian Pavilion from the 1929 Expo, complete with carved condors and llamas, this excellent, hands-on science museum has several permanent exhibitions and a planetarium, plus two temporary exhibitions. The cetaceans room has models of whales and dolphins, common in the Straits of Gibraltar, while elsewhere you can peruse displays of insect sculptures, molluscs and minerals. Temporary exhibitions are interactive and family-friendly.