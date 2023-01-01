Necrópolis Romana

This ancient Roman necropolis is one of the most important of its kind in Andalucía. The site, which is slightly let down by a lack of signage, contains hundreds of tombs, some elaborate and many-chambered, hewn into the rock in the 1st and 2nd centuries AD. Most of the inhabitants were cremated: in the tombs are wall niches for the box-like stone urns. You can enter the huge Tumba de Servilia and climb down into several others.

The site also features an interesting museum displaying objects found in the tombs. Across the street is what's left of a 1st-century-BCE Anfiteatro Romano.