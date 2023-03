This splendid church was built mainly in the 15th and 16th centuries on the site of Carmona's former mosque. The Patio de los Naranjos, through which you enter, has a Visigothic calendar carved into one of its pillars. The interior, crowned by high Gothic vaults, is centred on a towering altarpiece detailed to a mind-boggling degree with 20 panels of biblical scenes framed by gilt-scrolled columns.