Iglesia de San Bartolomé

Sevilla Province

Just inside the old town beyond the Puerta de Sevilla, the Iglesia de San Bartolomé dates from the 15th century – although it owes much of its current look, including its landmark tower, to the baroque period. Of note inside is the elaborate baroque altarpiece in the presbytery. Contact the tourist office for information on future openings.

