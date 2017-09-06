Welcome to Cartagena
This is a place to drop all sightseeing routines. Instead of trying to tick off all the sights, just stroll through the Old Town day and night. Soak up the sensual atmosphere, pausing to ward off the brutal heat and humidity in one of the city's many excellent bars and restaurants.
Holding its own against Brazil's Ouro Preto and Peru's Cuzco for the continent's most enthralling and impressively preserved colonial city, Cartagena is hard to walk away from – it seizes you in its aged clutches and refuses to let go.
Top experiences in Cartagena
Cartagena activities
Playa Blanca and Baru Island Day Trip from Cartagena
Your day trip starts with hotel pickup or by meeting your guide in Cartagena's UNESCO World Heritage–listed old city. Board your coach, and head to Baru Island, about one hour away. During the drive, listen to your guide's commentary about the area's neighborhoods, fishing villages, and industrial zome of Mamonal. When you arrive at Playa Blanca, enjoy the white-sand beach and crystalline waters. A lunch of Colombian dishes is included. After your relaxing day in the sun, head back to the city, where your day trip ends.
Private Transfer: Cartagena Airport to Hotel
You will be met at the airport and taken directly to your hotel in Cartagena. A representative will greet you when you clear airport customs and your vacation can start! When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Cartagena hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.
Rosario Islands Day Trip from Cartagena
The Rosario Islands are a group of private islands off the coast of Cartagena, Colombia. Due to its beautifully intact ecosystem, the archipelago was declared a national park in 1977. The beautiful array of natural flora and fauna is sure to impress you! On this day trip from Cartagena, take a sightseeing cruise to the various islands and spend time relaxing on the beautiful beaches of a private island! Take in astonishing Caribbean views and go for a refreshing swim in the crystal-clear waters. Stop for lunch on the islands and enjoy an authentic Colombian meal. Before returning to your boat for the sail back to Cartagena feel free to use the kayaks, hammocks, and even take a dive to do some snorkeling” (optional at own expense).Cruising back to Cartagena in the evening, witness a stunning sunset as you leave the beautiful Rosario Islands behind.
Cartagena City Tour
Cartagena is an important historical city, as its port marks the historical entry point for Spanish conquers into South America. Its fortifications, built for the protection against invasion, still stand strong in the walled city today. The colonial architecture seen in houses, government buildings and churches aided in its 1984 designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.Enjoy a guided sightseeing tour and learn about Cartagena's famous past. Your guide will inform you about everything from the economic activity in 4000 BC to the current- day living standards. Learn about the traditions and culture of one of Colombia's most fascinating cities. Your guided tour takes you through the historic center of Cartagena. Take photos of the famous clock tower (Torre del Reloj) before continuing on to Plaza de la Aduana, a place where hundreds of years ago, slaves were traded in an open market. Then, head over to the Cathedral of Cartagena before ending up at Plaza de Bolivar, home to the Gold Museum (optional visit available), Inquisition Palace and the Theater of Heredia (time permitting). Then, visit Castillo San Felipe (San Felipe Castle). Located on the Hill of San Lázaro, this fortress was built by the Spanish in the 1600s. Admire breathtaking views of Cartagena and the sea from atop the hill. Learn about the castle's history as you take a guided tour through the fortress.Afterwards, travel over to the Bóvedas district, an area known for its craft stores and art galleries. Spend some time browsing the local shops before heading back to your hotel.
City Sightseeing Cartagena Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
Explore this incredible city to discover both its modernity and history. From beautiful architecture to striking monuments, there are plenty of inspiring sightseeing opportunities on this City Sightseeing Cartagena hop-on hop-off bus tour! Hop on to the tour at The Bodeguita Pier and admire the beautiful views of the coast from the get go! Sit back and relax as the tour continues to one of the city’s oldest forts, the Pastelillo, which was built in the 16th century as a defensive post. Another important landmark to follow is the San Felipe Fortress, from the open-top deck on the bus, passengers will have great views of this striking castle, which is a listed UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is one of the most dominating structures in Cartagena and passengers can learn all about its extensive background from the bus’ audio commentary! Continue exploring the city’s history at the Rafael Nunez Museum, previously the home of the former president, which today details the life of the Colombian president and also includes wonderful displays, including the desk where the constitution of Colombia was signed! Next up is the Walled City of Cartagena, a widely popular tourist attraction, built hundreds of years ago to prevent pirates from entering the city! Take a break from the countless historic attractions and enjoy a couple of games at the RIO Casino, or hop-off at the Castillo Grande Bay where you’ll find plenty of eateries and bars where you can also admire the beautiful sea views! With your 48-hour ticket, you can remain on the bus for the entire loop (90 minutes) as you listen to the informative audio commentary, or, you can hop on and off at any of the 10 stops around the city to explore Cartagena’s famous fortress walls and historical, brightly coloured buildings! Tour Stops The Bodeguita Pier/Convention Centre San Sebastian del Pastelillo San Felipe Fortress Rafael Nuñez Museum Boquetillo San Francisco San Martin Avenue/Casino Rio Caribe Hotel Hilton Hotel Castillo Grande Bay
Cartagena City Tour: History, Culture and UNESCO World Heritage Sites
Cartagena is an important historical city, as its port marks the former entry point for Spanish conquerors into South America. The city’s fortifications, built for protection against invasion, still stand strong in the walled city today. The colonial architecture seen in houses, government buildings and churches aided in the city’s 1984 designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. On your guided tour, learn all about the important figures in politics, the arts and music who inhabited the area, as well as the city's fascinating culture and history.Your tour includes a guided visit to three of Cartagena's most notable historical landmarks. First, visit the Castle of San Felipe, a site where many battles between the Spanish, English and French took place. Today, its impressive structure is considered just one of Cartagena's many UNESCO World Heritage sites. Travel on to the San Pedro Claver Church, one of Catagena's most-visited landmarks. Home to a priest who aided the hungry and sick slaves arriving in the port of Cartagena, this monastery holds a special sentimental value to Colombia's African-American descendants. Learn about the estimated 300,000 slaves who were saved by San Pedro Claver.Your third stop is a visit to the Inquisition Museum (time permitting), where you'll become more familiar with Cartagena's bloody past. Learn about the inquisition that took place in Cartagena in the 17th century and listen as your expert guide explains all about its trials and victims.You'll also tour Cartagena's Gold Musuem (Museo de Oro), which boasts a large gold collection from around the country.