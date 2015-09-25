Welcome to Uruguay
Short-term visitors will find plenty to keep them busy in cosmopolitan Montevideo, picturesque Colonia and party-till-you-drop Punta del Este. But it pays to dig deeper. Go wildlife-watching along the Atlantic coast, hot-spring-hopping up the Río Uruguay, or horseback riding under the big sky of Uruguay’s interior, where vast fields spread out like oceans.
Top experiences in Uruguay
Recent articles
Uruguay activities
Punta del Este Day Trip from Montevideo
Take a day trip to Punta del Este from Montevideo and discover the beauty and culture of this coastal resort town! After pickup from your Montevideo hotel, head east approximately 2 hours to Punta del Este and enjoy gorgeous coastal views along the way.Upon arrival in Punta del Este, visit the upscale neighborhoods of Beverly Hills, Cantagril and San Rafael. Admire gorgeous landscapes in each neighborhood as you learn about the history of Punta del Este from your bilingual guide. Then, visit La Barra del Maldonado, a popular old fishing town. With colorful houses and pristine beaches, this is one of Punta del Este's must-see areas.Next, visit Playa Brava, located on the eastern side of the peninsula. See the beach’s famous 'Fingers' sculpture protruding from the sand and watch surfers out on the waves. Then, head to the other side of the peninsula to see Playa Mansa, another beautiful beach. After enjoying the views in Playa Mansa, you will have free time for lunch (own expense) and then head to Casa Pueblo with your guide. This famous Mediterranean-style villa and art gallery is located right on the water and was designed by Uruguayan painter and sculpture Carlos Páez Vilaró. Visit the museum and gallery inside the building (own expense) and learn about the life of the famous artist and the history behind this incredible masterpiece.After a full day in Punta del Este, you'll be taken back to your Montevideo hotel.
Montevideo Private Tour with Port Pickup and Winery Option
When your cruise ship docks in the Montevideo port, meet your private guide for your city sightseeing shore excursion and head first to Independence Plaza, which divides Montevideo’s Old City from its newer districts. A statue of Uruguay's military hero, José Artigas, stands at its center. You'll discover the 26-story Palacio Salvo, built in the 1920s and once the tallest building in Uruguay, on the east side of the prominent square. Then survey the west end and see Puerta de la Ciudadela, one of the last surviving structures of the old city wall that once encircled colonial Montevideo. Next, drive along tree-lined streets through El Prado, a residential neighborhood of early 20th century mansions. See Prado Park with its rose garden and several monuments, including the Obelisk and La Carreta (Covered Wagon), before you pass through Ordonez Park. At Batlle Park, catch a glimpse of the Estadio Centenario, the national soccer stadium built for the first FIFA World Cup in 1930. Continue to the coastal residence of Carrasco to admire the 200-room Hotel Casino Carrasco, an imposing luxury hotel built in 1921 along the Rio de la Plata. Then relax as your guide drives you back to the Montevideo port. Optional Winery Tour with Wine TastingIf you’re interested in discovering a bit about Uruguayan wine, upgrade your shore excursion to taste some of the country’s best wines on a winemaking tour. On your visit to a local vineyard and winery, learn about Uruguay’s winemaking tradition. Then taste an award-winning tannat wine – a red wine made from tannat grapes, one of the most prominent grape varieties used in Uruguayan wine and considered the national grape. Worry-free Shore Excursion: We will ensure your timely return to the Montevideo port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Montevideo City Tour
Take an insightful 3-hour guided tour of Uruguay’s capital city, Montevideo. After pickup from your hotel, your knowledgeable guide will take you to Independence Plaza, which divides Montevideo’s old and new areas and is dominated by a large statue of Uruguay's great military leader, José Artigas. On the east side of this prominent plaza, you'll find Palacio Salvo, a 26-story building completed in the 1920s that was once the tallest building in Uruguay. Admire its beautiful architecture before exploring the west end of the plaza, where you'll see Puerta de la Ciudadela, one of the few remaining structures of the city wall that once surrounded colonial Montevideo.Next, head to the area of El Prado, home to Prado Park and three soccer stadiums. After learning about this neighborhood from your guide, continue to the elegant residential areas of Carrasco , Punta Gorda and Pocitos along Las Ramblas. This gorgeous coastal views from Punta Gorda will let you admire the endless beaches of Pocitos. Browse local shops while strolling down the beachside promenade before relaxing on the drive back to your hotel.
Day Trip to Colonia from Montevideo
Take a day trip to Colonia and discover the colonial beauty of this coastal city. After pickup from your Montevideo hotel, head approximately 2.5 hours west by comfortable coach. Upon arrival, hop out and begin your tour on foot with your guide. As you explore cobblestone streets through Barrio Histórico, the UNESCO World Heritage-listed historic area of Colonia, admire the city's well-preserved colonial architecture and learn about the city’s interesting history. Originally founded by the Portuguese in the late 1600s, Colonia was later disputed over by the Spanish and was incorporated into Brazil in the early 1800s. Now part of Uruguay, Colonia's buildings in this historic area combine both Portuguese and Spanish influences. Visit Real de San Carlos, the city’s former bullfighting arena that could hold up to 10,000 spectators. See Colonia's lighthouse, constructed in the mid-1800s on top of the ruins of the San Francisco Covenant. Then, head over to Colonia's downtown area, filled with modern shops and restaurants. From here, you'll be able to see the port area of Uruguay, where ferries and cargo ships dock. Enjoy free time to stop for lunch (own expense) before heading to Fernando's Beach, where you’ll relax and take in gorgeous ocean views. After a full day of exploring, you’ll be taken back to your Montevideo hotel.
Montevideo Dinner and Tango Show
Experience a traditional tango show and enjoy an authentic Uruguayan dinner during a fun night out in Montevideo! Upon arrival at the venue, you'll be taken to your table, where you’ll try a variety of dinner and dessert dishes including barbequed meat and flan (shortbread cookies) filled with dulce de leche (creamy caramel), accompanied by wine, soda or juice. During the performance, see exceptional dancers perform tango and other types of folklore dances including candombe, an African dance with complex choreography, and milonga, which is similar to the tango. The dining tables are set up near the performance stage, so you can enjoy your meal at your own pace while watching the show.
Day Trip to Colonia from Buenos Aires
A visit to Colonia offers a great introduction to Argentina's neighbor, Uruguay. On this day trip from Buenos Aires, enjoy an enticing blend of colonial history, museums and laid-back ambiance on both a guided and independent sightseeing tour of Colonia. Colonia occupies a superb location, resting only 110 miles (180 km) west of Montevideo and perched atop a small peninsula jutting out into the Rio de la Plata. After a scenic boat ride to the Colonia port, head inside the ferry station and get directions of where to go for a 1-hour sightseeing city tour. Full of old cobblestone streets, rustic buildings and famous landmarks, this historic town has a captivating atmosphere and charm. Then, walk around the city while absorbing the history of Colonia. Admire the beautiful architecture that gives this city its rustic charm – in fact, both Colonia's old and modern architecture are now protected as UNESCO World Heritage sites. Then, you will be on your own to have lunch. Head to the restaurant of your choice and enjoy a delicious Uruguayan meal (own expense).After lunch, enjoy free time to explore the city at your leisure. Walk through the streets, visit the local museums, browse the pottery and jewelry shops, or take a stroll along the coast to admire the town’s remarkable beauty. When you are finished exploring on your own, head back to the ferry station and check in for your return to Buenos Aires. As you sail off, enjoy the wonderful view of the city from Rio de la Plata. When you dock in Buenos Aires, you’ll be transported to your hotel. This tour is likely to sell out! The ferry tickets for this tour regularly sell out weeks in advance, so book ahead to avoid disappointment!