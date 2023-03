Uruguay’s largest collection of paintings is housed here in Parque Rodó. The spacious rooms are graced with works by Blanes, Cúneo, Figari, Gurvich, Torres García and other famous Uruguayans. For a closer look at some of these same artists, visit the Museo Torres García, Museo Figari and Museo Gurvich in Ciudad Vieja, or the Museo Blanes in the Prado neighborhood north of Centro.