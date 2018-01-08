Welcome to Croatia
If your Mediterranean fantasies feature balmy days by sapphire waters in the shade of ancient walled towns, Croatia is the place to turn them into reality.
Coastal Croatia
Croatia's extraordinary island-speckled coastline is indisputably its main attraction. The first thing that strikes you is the clarity of the water. When it's set against a dazzling white pebbly beach, it sparkles with a jewel-like intensity in shades of emerald and sapphire. There are long sandy and shingly stretches too – perfect for lazy days spent lounging and devouring trashy holiday novels. If that all sounds too relaxing, there are myriad water-based activities at hand to lure you off your sun-lounger – snorkelling, diving, kayaking, windsurfing and sailing, just for starters.
The Edge of Empires
Precariously poised between the Balkans and central Europe, this land has been passed between competing kingdoms, empires and republics for millennia. If there's an upside to this continual dislocation, it's in the rich cultural legacy that each has left behind. Venetian palazzi snuggle up to Napoleonic forts, Roman columns protrude from early Slavic churches, and Viennese mansions face off with Socialist Realist sculpture. Excellent museums showcase treasures that cover the gamut of European history, from the prehistoric to the post-communist, telling a story that is in equal parts fascinating and horrifying.
Beauty on the Inside
Shift your gaze for just a moment from the glittering waters, and chances are an almighty mountain will loom into view. The Dinaric Alps, which stretch all the way from Italy to Albania, hug much of the coast. The limestone karst has bequeathed a wonderland of craggy peaks, caverns, river canyons, waterfalls and ridiculously picturesque lakes. Head further inland and things flatten out again into rolling farmland. Active types will find plenty of chances to get among it on the numerous hiking and biking trails – while the more adventurous can have a go at rock climbing, rafting and ziplining.
Cultural Feast
If you're lucky enough to cross the tourist/guest barrier and be invited into a local's home, you'll soon become acquainted with the refrain 'Jedi! Jedi! Jedi!' (Eat! Eat! Eat!). Sharing food and drink plays a big part in the culture here, which speaks both to the nature of Croatian hospitality and to the quality of local produce. Simple home-style cooking is a feature of family-run taverns, but increasingly a new breed of chefs are bringing a more adventurous approach to the table. Meanwhile, Croatian wines and olive oils are making their mark on the world stage, garnering top awards.
Viator Exclusive: Game of Thrones' Tour
Meet your guide at Pile Square in Dubrovnik's Old Town, and set off on a stroll, seeing some of the filming locations used in Game of Thrones; it's a unique experience that's only available with this exclusive tour. The popular HBO TV series, adapted from George RR Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels, documents a war waged by several noble families for the Seven Kingdom's Iron Throne in the mythical land of Westeros. While the series itself is filmed in various European locations, Dubrovnik is now the official setting for King’s Landing – the capital of the Seven Kingdoms realm.Hear tales of the blonde-haired Targaryen family who were exiled from the King’s Landing when King Robert Baratheon took the Iron Throne, and then follow in the footsteps of Ayra Stark – the boyish daughter of Lord Eddard Stark – to see the places where she lived on the streets after war broke out between the Lannisters and the Starks.Climb the old city walls that were attacked by the Baratheons in the first series, and then explore Lovrijenac Fortress – the beautiful 11th-century castle that features heavily in many of the Game of Thrones battle scenes. Gaze down at fictional Blackwater Bay from the fort's impressive vantage point, and imagine the bloody Battle of Blackwater taking place outside of its walls. In addition to the fortress, city walls and streets, your guide will also introduce you to several city parks that were used to film countryside scenes. After three hours experiencing life in the capital of the Seven Kingdoms and hearing all about the popular Game of Thrones characters, your tour finishes near the start point in Dubrovnik Old Town.Tour with Trsteno Arboretum: (5.5 Hours)If you have more time on your hands and are keen to see another great filming location, then upgrade. Simply hop aboard a luxury minibus at the end of your walking tour, and travel with your guide to the gorgeous city park – one of the oldest arboretums in Croatia. Used as the gardens of King’s Landing palace during the third Game of Thrones series, Trsteno is a key filming site as well as the home of thousands of exotic plants, trees and shrubs. Explore it on a walking tour, learning about the War of the Five Kings and admiring the park's Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque features. Finish your tour with a drop-off at the start point in Dubrovnik Old Town.
Montenegro Full-Day Trip from Dubrovnik
After pickup from your Dubrovnik hotel, get ready for an exciting day in Montenegro! Relax in a comfortable minivan and take in views of Dubrovnik's old town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as you leave the Croatian city behind and continue through the beautiful Župa Dubrovacka valley and the Konavle region. Next, cross the border to Montenegro and admire the picturesque Montenegro coast, offering a varied palette of ocean-blue colors. Drive along the Bay of Kotor. Continue with a visit of Perast, another beautiful small town, located at the foot of St Elijah Hill. Here, you have the option to board a local boat (own expense) and head to Our Lady of the Rocks island to visit the 17th-century Baroque-style church. Continue to Kotor by minivan and enjoy a sightseeing walking tour of the town, one of the best-preserved medieval towns on the Adriatic Coast, and discover the area’s important sailing tradition. Visit St Tryphon Cathedral with your guide, before enjoying free time to explore on your own. Get back in your comfortable minivan and relax on the drive to the Sveti Stefan islet and resort. Take in views of the beautiful Adriatic Sea and learn the interesting history of this location from your guide. Admire views of the Montenegro coast as the drive continues toward the coastal town of Budva. Here, enjoy a sightseeing tour of the town, take time to wander around Budva Old Town on your own, relax on a beautiful sandy beach, and satisfy your appetite with lunch at a local restaurant (own expense). To end your tour, take a short ferry trip across the Bay of Kotor and enjoy a scenic drive along the coastal roads of Montenegro back to your Dubrovnik hotel.
Bosnia and Herzegovina in One Day: Mostar from Dubrovnik
Discover Croatia’s beautiful neighboring country of Bosnia and Herzegovina and visit several beautiful cities, including Mostar and Medjugorje, on this small-group tour from Dubrovnik. After pickup at your hotel, relax in a comfortable minivan and enjoy a quick panoramic sightseeing tour of Dubrovnik before heading out on your tour.Admire views of the Adriatic Sea as you drive along the Croatia coast. After you cross the border to Bosnia and Herzegovina, have a break in Neum, the only coastal town in the country. As you wander around this beautiful city at your leisure, shop for some souvenirs or grab a coffee at a local café.Continue along the picturesque Neretva River delta to the town of Pocitelj. Take a stroll of the town center, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and look at historical landmarks such as the Haji-Ali Mosque and Sahat-kula, a silo-shaped fort on top of the hill above the town.Next, take in views of the Bosnian countryside as you head to Medjugorje, an important place of pilgrimage in the Catholic world since 1981, when visions of Our Lady of Peace (another name for the Virgin Mary) were reported. Walk around with your guide, who will explain the history of this spiritual location, and then enjoy free time to explore more on your own and attend a mass, if you wish.Continue to Mostar, a cultural and religious meeting point. Admire Mostar's Old Bridge, a single arch stone bridge, and visit the Mosque of Mostar and the Turkish House. After some free time to have lunch at a local restaurant (own expense). Then, relax and take in views of the Bosnian countryside as you head back to Dubrovnik.
Montenegro Day Trip from Dubrovnik
Start your day at Gruz Port, or with a pickup from your Dubrovnik hotel, and then chat with your guide on the way out of the city, toward Montenegro. The sights that dot the eastward route are just as captivating as the country’s eventful history. So, sit back, enjoy the views and learn about Montenegro's past and present from your guide.Your first standout sight is the Bay of Kotor, a UNESCO World Heritage–listed landmark and one of Europe’s southernmost fjords. Look out over the butterfly-shaped bay from the comfort of your coach, and soak up the views of the water, flanked romantically by mountains, hills and a number of pretty settlements, too.Travel through Risan, one of the oldest towns on the bay, and hear how Queen Teuta of the Illyrian dynasty retreated here during the Roman invasion. From Risan, continue to beautiful Kotor, a UNESCO-listed town and your first stop of the day. Hop out of your coach, and enjoy free time to explore tucked-away piazzas, see the sights and perhaps find a cafe for lunch. Don’t miss the must-see Cathedral of St Tryphon or the handsome city walls. All entrance fees and food throughout the day are at your own expense.After exploring Kotor, take a drive to the town of Budva, and then make the most of more free time in Budva itself. Admire glitzy yachts in the marina, or relax on one of the sandy beaches. How you use your time is up to you.In the late afternoon, meet your guide for a ferry ride back across the Bay of Kotor. Then, finally, return to your coach for a drop-off at Gruz Port or your Dubrovnik hotel in the evening.
Dubrovnik Old Town Tour with Mt. Srđ Cable-Car Ride
Mt Srd Cable Car Ride (1 hour):Meet your guide in Pile Square, and then hop inside for your ride to the top of Mt Srd, the 1,352-foot (412-meter) mountain that towers over the city. After roughly three minutes inside the cable car, arrive at the summit and gaze out at the vista of Dubrovnik and the Dalmatian Coast sprawled out at your feet. Have your camera ready; many say that on a clear day, you can see sights up to 37 miles (67km) away.After admiring the views at Mt Srd’s peak for 20 minute with your guide and learning about the sights, return to Dubrovnik by cable car. Dubrovnik Old Town and City Walls Tour (3.5 hours):Meet your guide at Pile Square, and then set off on your walking tour of the Old Town. Home to most of the city’s finest attractions, the neighborhood boasts culture and history in plentiful measures. See the circular Onofrio's Fountain with its huge central dome, and amble past the Franciscan monastery, where a copy of Michelangelo’s La Pietà sculpture is housed.Continue walking to Sponza Palace, an attractive building that’s widely considered the Dubrovnik’s Renaissance crown. Housing Croatia’s extensive state archives, Sponza Palace was once Dubrovnik’s most opulent palatial building. Other highlights on your walking tour include Orlando's Column, the city bell tower, Rector’s Palace and the Church of St Blaise, a pretty place of worship dedicated to the city’s patron saint. Walk across the main square to see the Baroque Cathedral of the Assumption, which was rebuilt in the 18th century after an earthquake, and then wander over to Dubrovnik’s city walls — a UNESCO World Heritage site.Walk with your guide along the walls while learning about their history. Parts of the walls date back to the 13th century when the city began to gain prominence as one of the most important sea powers in the Mediterranean. Look out for Minčeta Tower, St John’s Fortress, Fort Bokar plus Dubrovnik Aquarium and Maritime Museum.After walking the length of the city walls, stroll back to the start point at Pile Square where your tour finishes.
Mostar Tour: Turkish House, Old Bazaar, Mosques from Dubrovnik
Mostar, a city in Bosnia and Herzegovina, is known as a melting pot of cultures and religions, where east meets west and north meets south. It is a city where a traveler from the north feels the first dashes of Mediterranean air imbued with scents of citrus and sea, and a traveler from the south gets a first glimpse of the continent beyond. A day trip to Mostar from Dubrovnik is definitely a day well spent.Drive along the coast to Neum and through the picturesque Neretva River Delta. Explore the fortress town of Počitelj, a well-preserved example of oriental architecture perched on a hillside over the river. Continue to Mostar, which during the Turkish rule, was developed on the banks of the river as an important trade center on caravan routes. During your tour of this UNESCO World Heritage-listed city, you’ll see its historic Old Bridge, the colorful Old Bazaar with traditional handicrafts and a well-preserved traditional Turkish home. The town has exceptional dwellings and monuments that were assembled harmoniously over the centuries thanks to favorable geographical conditions and a sound economic climate.Shop for handmade local crafts or enjoy lunch during your free time.Entrance Fees to the Turkish house and Mosque are Included.IMPORTANT: Passport is required