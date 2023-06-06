Zadar

Sunset in Zadar...Greetings to the sun is an art installation located in the port of Zadar, on the western point of the Zadar peninsula. It is overlooking the city harbor, islands and famous Zadar sunset...The Greetings to sun uses solar power to create a light show that displays at night. After sunset the lighting elements are activated installed in the circuit, and following a particularly programmed scenario, they produce very impressive show of light.

Home to a historic old town of Roman ruins, medieval churches, cosmopolitan cafes and quality museums set on a small peninsula, Zadar is an intriguing city. It’s not too crowded and its two unique attractions – the sound-and-light spectacle of the Sea Organ and the Sun Salutation – need to be seen and heard to be believed.

  • Pozdrav Zuncu (Sun Salutation) monument by architect Nikola Basic, Zadar, Zadar county, Dalmatia region, Croatia, Europe

    Sun Salutation

    Zadar

    Another wacky and wonderful creation by Nikola Bašić (the local architect who designed the nearby Sea Organ), this 22m-wide circle set into the pavement…

  • Young people sunbathing on pier, listening to Sea Organ, Zadar, Croatia

    Sea Organ

    Zadar

    Zadar’s incredible Sea Organ, designed by local architect Nikola Bašić, is unique. Set within the perforated stone stairs that descend into the sea is a…

  • Roman forum and distant church inside old Venetian town, Zadar, Croatia; Shutterstock ID 218654365; Your name (First / Last): Emma Sparks; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Europe POI updates

    Roman Forum

    Zadar

    One of the most intriguing things about Zadar is the way Roman ruins seem to sprout randomly from the city's streets. Nowhere is this more evident than at…

  • Church of St. Donat, Zadar, Croatia; Shutterstock ID 98671040; Your name (First / Last): Emma Sparks; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Europe POI updates

    St Donatus' Church

    Zadar

    Dating from the beginning of the 9th century, this unusual circular Byzantine-style church was named after the bishop who commissioned it. As one of only…

  • Historic center of the Croatian town of Zadar at the Mediterranean Sea, Church of St.Simeon, Europe.; Shutterstock ID 698125786; Your name (First / Last): Anna Tyler; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: destination-image-southern-europe

    St Simeon’s Church

    Zadar

    While this 17th-century baroque church is pretty enough, it's what lies inside that makes it truly noteworthy. Taking pride of place above the main altar,…

  • The Cathedral of St. Anastasia, Roman Catholic cathedral in Zadar, Croatia; Shutterstock ID 770384290; Your name (First / Last): Anna Tyler; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: destination-image-southern-europe

    St Anastasia's Cathedral

    Zadar

    Built in the 12th and 13th centuries, Zadar's cathedral has a richly decorated facade and an impressive three-nave interior with the remains of frescoes…

  • Narodni Trg (Narodni Square), Zadar, Zadar county, Dalmatia region, Croatia, Europe

    Narodni trg

    Zadar

    Traditionally the centre of public life, this pretty little square is constantly abuzz with chatter from its many cafe-bars. The western side is dominated…

  • Museum of Ancient Glass

    Museum of Ancient Glass

    Zadar

    It's baffling that a medium as delicate as glass could survive the earthquakes and wars that have plagued this region over the millennia, but this…

Zadar's Old Town district is located on a peninsula that juts out in the Adriatic.

Wildlife & Nature

Exploring seaside Zadar, a crossroads of history and culture

Jun 1, 2021 • 5 min read

