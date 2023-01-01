St Simeon’s Church

While this 17th-century baroque church is pretty enough, it's what lies inside that makes it truly noteworthy. Taking pride of place above the main altar, the sarcophagus of St Simeon is a masterpiece of medieval goldsmithery. Commissioned in 1377, the coffin is made of cedar and covered inside and out with finely executed gold-plated silver reliefs.

The middle relief, showing the presentation of Jesus to Simeon at the temple, is a copy of Giotto’s fresco from Cappella dell’Arena in Padua, Italy. Other reliefs depict scenes from the lives of the saints and King Ludovic’s visit to Zadar. The lid shows a reclining St Simeon.