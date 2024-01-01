Trg Pet Bunara

Zadar

Built in 1574 on the site of a former moat, this square takes its name from the five wells that supplied Zadar with water until 1838. Set into the neighbouring bastion is Queen Jelena Madijevka Park, a lovely little garden with shady paths, a cafe and views from the ramparts.

    Paklenica National Park

    17.95 MILES

    Covering 95 sq km of the Velebit Range that divides continental Croatia from the Adriatic coast, Paklenica National Park contains some of the country’s…

    Sun Salutation

    0.57 MILES

    Another wacky and wonderful creation by Nikola Bašić (the local architect who designed the nearby Sea Organ), this 22m-wide circle set into the pavement…

    Sea Organ

    0.56 MILES

    Zadar’s incredible Sea Organ, designed by local architect Nikola Bašić, is unique. Set within the perforated stone stairs that descend into the sea is a…

    Colentum Beach

    26.56 MILES

    On Murter's northern coast, along the western edge of the Gradina Peninsula north of the settlement of Marina Hramina, is one of Dalmatia's most unusual…

    Kornati National Park

    23.07 MILES

    Composed of 89 of the Kornati's 140 islands, Kornati National Park shelters part of the largest and densest archipelago in the Adriatic. Due to the…

    Uljara Nadin

    13.62 MILES

    This fine place offers olive-oil tasting (including advice on how to tell the difference between good and bad olive oil), a tour of its production…

    Roman Forum

    0.33 MILES

    One of the most intriguing things about Zadar is the way Roman ruins seem to sprout randomly from the city's streets. Nowhere is this more evident than at…

    St Donatus' Church

    0.31 MILES

    Dating from the beginning of the 9th century, this unusual circular Byzantine-style church was named after the bishop who commissioned it. As one of only…

1. Land Gate

0.03 MILES

The most elaborate of the city gates also has the prettiest setting, facing a sheltered little marina. Dating from 1543, it has Renaissance-style…

2. St Simeon’s Church

0.07 MILES

While this 17th-century baroque church is pretty enough, it's what lies inside that makes it truly noteworthy. Taking pride of place above the main altar,…

3. Museum of Illusions

0.13 MILES

This fun museum is devoted to optical and other illusions. There's a vortex tunnel, holograms, a mirror room, an infinity room and loads of interactive…

4. Museum of Ancient Glass

0.14 MILES

It's baffling that a medium as delicate as glass could survive the earthquakes and wars that have plagued this region over the millennia, but this…

5. Narodni trg

0.14 MILES

Traditionally the centre of public life, this pretty little square is constantly abuzz with chatter from its many cafe-bars. The western side is dominated…

6. New Gate

0.17 MILES

This modest archway is the city's most important gate as it is the main tourist entrance from the handy footbridge across the harbour.

7. St Rok's Gate

0.21 MILES

This humble gate is handy for reaching the ferries and excursion boats that line the harbour here.

8. Museum of Religious Art

0.26 MILES

This impressive museum in a Benedictine convent boasts a fine collection of reliquaries, sculpture, embroidery and paintings. Of particular note are works…