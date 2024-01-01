Trg Pet Bunara

Built in 1574 on the site of a former moat, this square takes its name from the five wells that supplied Zadar with water until 1838. Set into the neighbouring bastion is Queen Jelena Madijevka Park, a lovely little garden with shady paths, a cafe and views from the ramparts.
