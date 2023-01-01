Museum of Ancient Glass

It's baffling that a medium as delicate as glass could survive the earthquakes and wars that have plagued this region over the millennia, but this impressive museum has thousands of objects on display: goblets, jars, vials, jewellery and amulets. Many of the larger glass urns were removed from the local Roman necropolis (cemetery), where they held cremated remains. The layout is superb, with large light boxes and ethereal music to heighten the experience.

There are daily demonstrations of glass-blowing, bead making and miniature-bottle production, usually between 10am and 2pm.