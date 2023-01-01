On Murter's northern coast, along the western edge of the Gradina Peninsula north of the settlement of Marina Hramina, is one of Dalmatia's most unusual beaches. Opened to the public in 2017, Colentum Beach (sometimes spelled Kolentum) is a 200m arc of sand with a very special attraction: tumbling into the sea at the southern end are the remains of a Roman villa that dates to the 1st century AD. It's an evocative sight, not to mention a lovely place to swim.

At research time, infrastructure was being improved in the form of better access pathways and information panels, while surrounding stone fences were also being restored.