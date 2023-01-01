Obonjan Island

The tiny car-free island of Obonjan, around 10km off Šibenik, has been transformed into a holiday resort, but one with a twist. Accommodation is in safari-style tent lodges, some with views straight across the Adriatic, but the main attraction is the month-long cultural program, packed with DJs, film screenings, talks, workshops, art events and sport. There are also four restaurants, three bars, free yoga classes, and boat trips around the region.

Three boats leave Šibenik daily when the resort is open. The fare is 105KN each way. Booking ahead is essential. Check the website for prices and packages if you plan to stay.