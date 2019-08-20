16 of the best places to visit in Croatia in 2026

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With nearly 1800km of coastline plus close to 1200 islands, Croatia has impressive, sun-drenched credentials. And that’s before you add its troves of Roman and Venetian architecture, UNESCO sites of both cultural and natural heritage, and gorgeous nature parks, mountain ranges, lakes and rivers. There’s such a diversity of landscapes and cultural attractions that a single itinerary couldn’t possibly cover them all.

Yet since you have to start somewhere, here’s our pick of the very best places to visit in Croatia.

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1. Plitvice Lakes National Park

Best for lakes

A boardwalk in Plitvice Lakes National Park. poporing/Shutterstock

A turquoise ribbon of lakes linked by gushing waterfalls in the forested heart of continental Croatia, UNESCO-listed Plitvice Lakes National Park is an awe-inspiring sight. The park has 16 interconnected lakes, the 2.35km-long Kozjak being the largest, plus dozens of smaller ones – some just reed-fringed ponds. Travertine expanses covered with mossy plants divide the bodies of water, whose startling colors are a product of the underlying bedrock. Wooden boardwalks allow you to easily traverse this watery world.

Planning tip: Tickets are limited to avoid overcrowding. Be sure to book online in advance.

2. Korčula Town

Best seaside town

Banje Beach near Korčula Town. Jerry Uomala/Getty Images

Sweet little Korčula has a set of imposing walls and towers, as well as an extraordinary cathedral, adorned with Croatia's kookiest set of carvings. You can walk every one of the streets of the compact old town, laid out in a fascinating fish-bone pattern, in less than an hour. This leaves plenty of time for an alfresco meal under the umbrella pines at one of the restaurants lining the sea-facing Petra Kanavelića promenade.

Planning tip: Korčula Town is an easy day trip from Dubrovnik by ferry.

3. Hvar Town

Best for celebrity spotting

Hvar Town. Plam Petrov/Shutterstock

Summer is when yachts anchor at this tiny seaside party town, and sun-dazed revelers and celebrities descend in droves to the beachside cocktail bars. For a step back from the action and superb views, head up to Fortica, the medieval castle looming on a hill above the town. To find a swimming spot, follow the waterfront promenade and stake out one of the tiny rocky bays, or hop on a taxi boat to Croatia's nearby Pakleni Islands.

Planning tip: Hvar Town is only serviced by passenger ferries (listed as katamaran on sailing schedules), while car ferries (trajekt) arrive at Stari Grad port, which is 3km from Stari Grad and 16.5km from Hvar Town.

4. Mljet

Best for getting away from it all

Mljet Island. Ulrich Baumeister/500px

Cloaked in dense pine forests, marvelous Mljet is an island idyll. Legend has it that Odysseus was marooned here for 7 years, and it’s easy to appreciate why he took his time leaving. The entire western section of Mljet is a Croatian national park, where you’ll find two sublime cobalt-colored lakes, an island monastery and the sleepy, unbelievably pretty little port of Pomena. Don’t neglect eastern Mljet, home to some tranquil bays and beaches.

Planning tip: E-bikes are the most fun way to whiz around Mljet National Park, which is a car- and motorbike-free zone. You can rent them from vendors at the main pedestrian ferry port in Pomena or from outlets at the yachting set’s favorite village, Polače

5. Istria

Best for hill towns

Rovinj in Istria. Jackie Matthews/Shutterstock

Istria delights with its undulating hills, charming hilltop towns and many seaside spots. A must-visit town is lovely Rovinj, where pastel-hued facades and cobblestone lanes are lined with art galleries; it sits on its own peninsula jutting into the Adriatic Sea.

Next, move inland to Motovun, a picturesque town rising from a forested valley. Park at its base and hop on the shuttle bus, or simply walk steadily uphill to its medieval walls for vistas of rolling hills. On Istria’s southernmost tip lies Cape Kamenjak, an undeveloped nature reserve fringed by a string of pebble bays and secluded rocky beaches.

Planning tip: Pick accommodations in central Istria – from there, it’s easy to get anywhere on this Croatian peninsula.

6. Vis Island

Best for boat trips to rocky coves

Stončica Cove on Vis Island. puntacristo/Shutterstock

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One of Croatia’s more remote islands, Vis was best known as the site of a former military base before Mamma Mia! 2 put it on everyone’s list.

The port of Vis, neighboring Kut, plus Komiža at the western end are the island's major towns, made up of lovely stone townhouses and seaside promenades. The hidden bays and rocky coves of its southern coast are best explored by boat, especially picture-perfect Stiniva Bay, otherwise reached via a steep, rocky path.

Planning tip: Vis Town and Komiža are at opposite ends of the island. Mainland ferries dock at Vis Town and a bus coincides with the ferry to reach Komiža.

7. Split

Best for getting lost

Views of Split from Marjan Hill at sunset. Camilla Ferrari for Lonely Plane

Split's sea-facing Diocletian’s Palace is a surprising maze of streets and lanes, a mini 4th-century Roman city chock-full of cafes, shops and restaurants. Pause in the domed Vestibule to listen to professional klapa singers demonstrating their traditional a cappella style, then hike along the forested paths of Marjan Hill to the lookout for a sweeping panorama of the city and seascapes.

Planning tip: Split’s harbor is the launching pad to the Croatian islands of Brač, Hvar, Vis, Šolta and Korčula.

8. Kopački Rit Nature Park

Best for bird-watching

Kopački Rit Nature Park. Goran Safarek/Getty Images

Kopački Rit Nature Park sits on the floodplain of the Danube and Drava Rivers, and is one of the largest natural wetlands in Croatia and Europe as a whole. Keen bird-watchers can join a boat trip to spot white-tailed eagles, black storks, purple herons, spoonbills and wild geese – just some of the park’s approximately 300 bird species. You can also follow the 2.4km-long boardwalk along an educational trail winding through the flooded forest floor and learn about local flora and fauna on the way.

Planning tip: The park's visitors center is located at the main entrance, along the Bilje–Kopačevo road.

9. Šibenik

Best under-the-radar city

Šibenik. Ratnakorn Piyasirisorost/Getty Images

Set on a bay connected to the Adriatic Sea, Šibenik is a charmer that undeservedly falls off the radar. For starters, it has two of Croatia's UNESCO sites: its gorgeous landmark, the 15th-century St James’ Cathedral, notable for its frieze of 71 comical faces carved into its facade, and St Nicholas Fortress, a sea-bound fortification built during the Venetian era that’s linked to the mainland via a walkway, granted the World Heritage honor in 2017.

This once carefully guarded city boasts three other fortresses; Barone is the most noteworthy, thanks to its excellent visitors center and interactive exhibits.

Planning tip: Hop on the ferry for the short trip to tiny Zlarin, a car-free island.

10. Zagorje

Best for castles

Veliki Tabor near Zagorje. Justin Foulkes/Lonely Planet

In Zagorje, postcard-worthy medieval castles sit waiting for time travelers. Journey back to 1334 at Trakošćan Castle, where a neo-Gothic 19th-century exterior hides far older internal structures. Learn about the excesses of the Croatian aristocracy in its well-presented museum, and wander the castle grounds, landscaped in a romantic English-style park with exotic trees and an artificial lake.

Further west, the hilltop castle of Veliki Tabor offers a trip to the 16th century, with its pentagonal towers and turrets, atmospheric interiors and bucolic landscapes that surround it.

Planning tip: Don’t miss trying purica (turkey) with mlinci (baked noodles) while in Zagorje. This regional culinary showpiece, along with štrukli (a cheese-filled dumpling) and siri vrhnje (fresh cottage cheese and cream), pairs beautifully with local corn bread.

11. Dubrovnik

Best for city walls

Walking the city walls in Dubrovnik. AmauryMphotos/Shutterstock

The fortified city of Dubrovnik is Croatia’s most popular destination for good reason. Enclosed within its massive city walls are more than a dozen churches, medieval monasteries, elegant squares of limestone and centuries-old residential quarters. An absolute must-do is the circular walk atop its walls, where you can catch glimpses of hidden courtyards and gardens, as well as sweeping sea views.

Planning tip: Walk the walls first thing in the morning or an hour before closing to avoid the crowds and summer heat.

12. Zlatni Rat, Brač Island

Best for the beach

Zlatni Rat (Golden Horn) on Brač Island. artem evdokimov/Shutterstock

Near the town of Bol on Brač’s southern coast lies the tail-shaped Zlatni Rat, Croatia’s most photographed beach. As astonishing as its shape is the two-toned blue-green water lapping its strand of fine pebbles. The eastern side gets a steady breeze, drawing swarms of kite- and windsurfers.

Looming above is Vidova Gora, the highest peak in the Adriatic islands, at 778m, with gorgeous vistas of nearby islands and the famous beach below. For a taste of island life, halt at the colorful fishing villages of Milna or Sutivan.

Planning tip: Stop at the Olive Oil Museum in Škrip to learn about Brač’s history of production.

13. Zadar

Best for sunsets

Sunset on the waterfront in Zadar. xbrchx/500px

Set on a peninsula, Zadar’s compact old town is crammed with Roman ruins, Byzantine churches and Romanesque cathedrals. Dating back to the Venetian period, its defensive walls are recognized by UNESCO and have been transformed into a tree-lined promenade tracing the seafront.

At nightfall, the northwest corner of the old town is the stage for Zadar’s celebrated sunsets. The spectacle is set to the ethereal sounds of the Sea Organ, a quirky installation of 35 pipes hidden under stone steps that use the wind to create music. A few steps away is the Sun Salutation, a circular surface of solar panels that transforms into a colorful light show at night.

Planning tip: From Zadar, it's a 1-hour drive south to Vransko Lake Nature Park, Croatia’s largest natural lake and home to more than 100 bird species.

14. Cres

Best off-the-beaten-track island

The village of Lubenice on Cres Island. Jan Hendrik/Shutterstock

Wild, rugged and unspoiled, Cres has an off-the-beaten-track vibe. Cres Town is a busy port town with pastel-colored facades, while the quiet fishing village of Valun is bookended by immaculate pebble beaches. A hiking path from here heads upward to Lubenice, a hamlet of stone houses perched on the edge of a 378m-high sea-facing cliff.

At the island’s southern end is Osor, a pleasing village of stone cottages, rose gardens and an artistic bent, revealed in the stylized bronze sculptures of musicians decorating its squares.

Planning tip: At Osor, a short bridge connects Cres to the Croatian island of Lošinj.

15. Krka National Park

Best for waterfalls

Skradinski Buk in Krka National Park. JGA/Shutterstock

The star of the show at this Croatian national park is the Krka River, rushing through canyons, broadening into lakes and splashing over numerous falls and cascades. Stroll along boardwalks past mighty waterfalls and watch the multitude of fish darting through the emerald waters.

You’ll also see the ruins of a Roman military camp and amphitheater, historic water mills and two fascinating monasteries – one on an island and another built over ancient catacombs.

Planning tip: The park has five entrances. For the famous Skradinski Buk falls, enter at the village of Skradin, where you can buy a ticket from the park kiosk and journey upriver into the park by boat, which is included in the price of your pass.

16. Zagreb

Best for cafe culture

Pavement cafes in Zagreb's old town. Jon Hicks/Getty Images

Zagreb is made for strolling. Wander along the tree-lined Strossmayer promenade in Croatia's capital as it winds along the city’s medieval defensive walls to the Upper Town for panoramic views over the red rooftops and church spires of the Lower Town. Afterward, stop off at the open-air Dolac Market, where farmers peddle fresh produce under bright red umbrellas. Then do like the locals and head for a coffee on Flower Square (Cvjetni trg) to experience Zagreb's cafe culture.

Planning tip: In summer, Zagreb empties as locals head for the coast. Winter travelers can experience the city's culture and festivals at off-season prices.