With historic cities clinging to gorgeous coastlines, endless islands and waterfall-filled national parks, Croatia has plenty of wonders to entice travelers. That’s why we’ve created three itineraries that will take you to the country’s most essential spots, the Istrian peninsula and lesser-visited coasts of Kvarner and Northern Dalmatia.

Ranging from 7 to 10 days, you can extend these itineraries by adding extra time at various stops or even combining them together to build the two- or -three-week itinerary of your dreams. Whatever you choose, an epic journey in Croatia awaits.

Wander the incredible walls around Dubrovnik's Old Town. Getty Images

1. See Croatia's most essential spots

Allow at least 7 days

Distance: 456km (283 miles)

The essential Croatian experience has a bit of everything – a day-long fling in the capital city Zagreb, followed by the sun-kissed southern counterparts of Split and Dubrovnik on the Dalmatian coast and an island or two in between. There's an airport at each end, with highway and ferry connections.

Zagreb: 1 day

Fly into Zagreb, Croatia’s delightful capital city made for low-key, leisurely strolls. Roam the city’s charming historic Upper Town with its cobblestoned streets, ride the funicular and check out the burgeoning specialty coffee scene and great street art. Explore its quirky museums (like the Museum of Broken Relationships), contemporary art galleries and expansive green spaces that dot the city.

Next stop: Drive 4 hours or take a 45-minute plane ride from Zagreb to Split.

Split: 2 days

Base yourself in Croatia’s exuberant second city, seafront stunner Split. Roam Diocletian’s Palace, a throbbing ancient quarter with 220 historic buildings and about 3000 residents. Dive into its heady sightseeing and nightlife.

Next stop: Travel from Split to Hvar Town by catamaran (1 hour).

Detour: Take a day trip from Split to the postcard-perfect walled town of Trogir (30 minutes by car/bus) and stroll the marbled streets.

Hvar Town: 2 days

Catch the catamaran (June to mid-September) to historic Hvar Town, the vibrant main town of Hvar Island. This picturesque place showcases an intriguing mix of European glamour and vibrant nightlife. Explore the island’s pristine beaches, stellar wineries and a string of storybook towns, like lovely Stari Grad.

Next stop: Travel from Hvar Town to Dubrovnik by catamaran (3.5 hours).

Detour: Hop off in Korčula Town on your way to Dubrovnik, a photogenic walled town on the namesake island.

Dubrovnik: 2 days

Catch the catamaran (in peak months) to Dubrovnik. Your first sight of the magnificent old town from the sea, fringed by mighty defensive walls and the sparkling blue Adriatic, will blow you away. Spend the next two days taking in the sights of the Pearl of the Adriatic.

Spend an evening in the hilltop town of Motovun in Istria. Daniel Alford for Lonely Planet

2. Explore the best of Istria

Allow at least 7 days

Distance: 214km (133 miles)

Explore the heart-shaped Istrian peninsula for its magnificent medley of sights that span coastal "blue" Istria and "green" Istria, the peninsula’s hinterland strewn with woods, olive groves and vineyards. You’ll find stunning coastal resorts, pretty beaches, hilltop medieval towns, top-rated food, award-winning wines and lovely rural hotels.

Pula: 2 days

Start in Pula, home to the "Arena," a well-preserved Roman amphitheater that overlooks the city’s harbor, and a smattering of other ruins. Explore Istria’s southernmost point, uninhabited Cape Kamenjak, by bike or on foot to see its rolling hills, wildflowers and 30km (19 miles) of virgin beaches and coves.

Next stop: Travel from Pula to Rovinj (45 minutes by car).

Detour: On the way to Rovinj, 14km (9 miles) from Pula, stop by the captivating town of Bale, one of Istria’s best-kept secrets.

Rovinj: 2 days

Set aside two days in Rovinj, the showpiece resort town on this part of Croatia's coast. Its steep cobbled streets and piazzas lead up to St Euphemia’s Church, with a 60m-high (197ft) tower that punctuates the peninsula. Explore the verdant beaches and islets of Rovinj’s archipelago.

Next stop: Travel from Rovinj to Poreč (45 minutes by car).

Detour: Spend a couple of hours in sweet little seaside town Vrsar, 29km (18 miles) from Rovinj, en route north.

Poreč: 2 days

Zip up the coast to Poreč to gape at its UNESCO World Heritage-listed Euphrasian Basilica, one of Europe’s finest intact examples of Byzantine architecture, with magnificent 6th-century frescoes.

Next stop: Travel from Poreč to Motovun (45 minutes by car).

Istria's Interior: 1 day

Start in the artsy hilltop settlement of Motovun. From here, detour into music and gallery-filled Grožnjan and then head to hilltop Buzet, the truffle epicenter of Istria, Croatia’s foodie heartland. Wander the "world’s smallest town," adorable Hum, and check out Pazin to walk or zip line across the famous chasm that once inspired Jules Verne.

Enjoy the incredible beauty of Plitvice National Park in Croatia. Shutterstock

3. The lesser-visited coasts of Kvarner and Northern Dalmatia

Allow at least 10 days

Distance: 295km (183 miles)

Take in the delights of Croatia’s less-trodden coastal stretches in the north and their wild hinterland. Start in the spectacular Kvarner Gulf with its stunning isles, and move south to northern Dalmatia with its wide spectrum of appealing sights, including a lovely coastal city and a mighty national park.

Rijeka: 2 days

Begin in the capital of Kvarner, Rijeka, Croatia’s third-largest city and a thriving port with a laid-back vibe and lively cafe scene. Take a day to explore this under-visited city.

Next stop: Travel from Rijeka to Cres and Lošinj (2 hours by car and ferry).

Detour: Spend a day visiting the elegant seaside town Opatija (16km/10 miles from Rijeka) with its belle epoque villas. Stroll Lungomare, a picturesque path winding along the coast through bamboo thickets to Volosko, a pretty fishing village.

Cres and Lošinj: 2 days

Hop over to one of the Kvarner islands – interconnected and offbeat Cres and Lošinj. Wilder, greener Cres has remote campgrounds, pristine beaches, medieval villages and an off-the-radar feel. The more populated, touristy and posh Lošinj showcases a pair of pretty port towns, beautiful bays, and lush and varied vegetation.

Next stop: Travel from Cres and Lošinj to Rab Island (3.5 hours by car and ferry).

Rab Island: 2 days

Spend another two days chilling on Rab, lounging on the sandy beaches of the Lopar Peninsula, hiking through the island's pine forests and exploring the postcard-pretty Rab Town with its ancient stone alleys and the four bell towers that rise from the red-roofed huddle of townhouses.

Next stop: Travel from Rab Island to Paklenica (2.5 hours by car and ferry).

Paklenica: 1 day

Head from Rab back to the mainland to explore one of the most spectacular natural beauty spots of Croatia, Paklenica National Park. For a dose of adventure, don’t miss a hike through its network of alpine trails and canyons or for extra thrills, tackle one of the park’s rock-climbing routes.

Next stop: Travel from Peklenica to Zadar (50 minutes by car).

Zadar: 2 days

Next head down to Zadar in northern Dalmatia for an amble through this vibrant coastal city with its medley of Roman ruins, Habsburg architecture and a scenic seafront. Stick around for two days to take it all in, including its mesmerizing Sea Organ and Greeting to the Sun and the city’s stellar food scene.

Next stop: Travel from Zadar to Plitvice Lakes (1.5 hours by car).

Plitvice Lakes: 1 day

Head back inland to spend a day exploring the eye-popping natural wonderland of Plitvice Lakes National Park, with its gorgeous turquoise lakes linked by a series of gushing waterfalls and cascades. Stroll the scenic boardwalks, explore the numerous forest trails and ride the excursion boats inside this mighty park.