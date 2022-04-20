Dating from the 12th century, this is Rab’s tallest bell tower and one of the most beautiful on the entire Croatian coast. The 26m edifice is topped with…
Rab Island
Madly popular, Rab (Arbe in Italian) has some of the most diverse landscapes in the Kvarner region, leading to its declaration as a geopark in 2008. The more densely populated southwest coast has pine forests and beaches, while the northeast coast is a windswept region with few settlements, high cliffs and a barren look. In the interior, fertile land is protected from cold winds by mountains, allowing the cultivation of olives, grapes and vegetables. The Lopar Peninsula offers the best sandy beaches.
The cultural and historical highlight of the island is enchanting Rab Town, characterised by four elegant bell towers rising from the ancient stone streets. Even at the peak of the summer season, when the island is overrun with visitors, you still get a sense of discovery wandering its old quarter and escaping to nearly deserted beaches just a quick boat ride away.
Explore Rab Island
- St Mary's Campanile
Dating from the 12th century, this is Rab’s tallest bell tower and one of the most beautiful on the entire Croatian coast. The 26m edifice is topped with…
- Paradise Beach
One of Croatia's best beaches, this sickle of fine sand hems Lopar's southern flank and is the biggest attraction in these parts. Backed by all sorts of…
- SSahara Beach
Sahara Beach is a popular nudist spot in a gorgeous but shallow bay. Look for the signpost pointing off the main road before you reach Paradise Beach; it…
- CChurch of the Assumption
It hasn't been a cathedral since 1828, when the diocese was dissolved, but locals still refer to this, their grandest church, as the katedrala. Its…
- MMonastery of St Euphemia
A 2.5km walk heading north along the seaside promenade from Rab's old town brings you to this peaceful Franciscan monastery, dating from the 13th century…
- HHoly Cross Church
This 13th-century church takes its present name from a crucifix upon which, in 1556, the image of Christ was said to have wept due to the immoral conduct…
- VViewpoint
For a great view over Rab's rooftops, including all four bell towers, head to the northwesternmost corner of the old town and look for a small courtyard…
- SSt Anthony the Abbot's Church
At the eastern tip of the old town, this church attached to a still-operating Franciscan convent has lots of inlaid marble and a carving of a seated St…
- SSt Andrew's Monastery
Founded in 1018, this Benedictine monastery has Rab’s oldest bell tower (1181) and a still-functioning bell dating from 1396. Peer through the railings at…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Rab Island.
See
St Mary's Campanile
Dating from the 12th century, this is Rab’s tallest bell tower and one of the most beautiful on the entire Croatian coast. The 26m edifice is topped with…
See
Paradise Beach
One of Croatia's best beaches, this sickle of fine sand hems Lopar's southern flank and is the biggest attraction in these parts. Backed by all sorts of…
See
Sahara Beach
Sahara Beach is a popular nudist spot in a gorgeous but shallow bay. Look for the signpost pointing off the main road before you reach Paradise Beach; it…
See
Church of the Assumption
It hasn't been a cathedral since 1828, when the diocese was dissolved, but locals still refer to this, their grandest church, as the katedrala. Its…
See
Monastery of St Euphemia
A 2.5km walk heading north along the seaside promenade from Rab's old town brings you to this peaceful Franciscan monastery, dating from the 13th century…
See
Holy Cross Church
This 13th-century church takes its present name from a crucifix upon which, in 1556, the image of Christ was said to have wept due to the immoral conduct…
See
Viewpoint
For a great view over Rab's rooftops, including all four bell towers, head to the northwesternmost corner of the old town and look for a small courtyard…
See
St Anthony the Abbot's Church
At the eastern tip of the old town, this church attached to a still-operating Franciscan convent has lots of inlaid marble and a carving of a seated St…
See
St Andrew's Monastery
Founded in 1018, this Benedictine monastery has Rab’s oldest bell tower (1181) and a still-functioning bell dating from 1396. Peer through the railings at…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Rab Island
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.