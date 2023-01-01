Monastery of St Euphemia

A 2.5km walk heading north along the seaside promenade from Rab's old town brings you to this peaceful Franciscan monastery, dating from the 13th century. The monks have a small museum with old manuscripts and religious paintings. Check out the pleasant cloister and, inside the baroque church of St Bernardine, the ethereal painted ceiling – a stark contrast to the visceral agony depicted on the late-Gothic wooden crucifix in the side chapel. Note also the 15th-century polyptych by the Vivarini brothers.