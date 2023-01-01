In the outer reaches of the archipelago that stutters out into the Adriatic from the Northern Dalmatian coast, Silba Island is a pretty detour if you're keen to escape the crowds (although it's all relative in summer). Despite being quite flat, the 15-sq-km island has some lovely scenic corners. Among the numerous pretty beaches, try the uncharacteristically steep and rocky Vele Stene (Large Rocks), Dobre Vode with its shallow sandy bottom, and the more expansive Nozdre with its distinctive rock forms.

Don't miss the Toreta in Silba, the island's only town. This narrow, cylindrical stone tower with an external spiral staircase affords splendid views and is attached to a local love legend – a sailor built it for his sweetheart to watch for his return, but she grew tired of waiting and married another.

Silba Island can only be reached by Jadrolinija (www.jadrolinija.hr) ferries to/from Zadar (adult/child 31/15.50KN, four hours, daily) and Mali Lošinj (adult/child/car 31/15.50/170KN, 2½ hours, daily). For further information on accommodation and boat rentals visit www.silba.org.